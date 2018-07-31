Brazilian armed forces chief calls on General Qamar Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, Admiral Ademir Sobrinho called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.



Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, including bilateral military cooperation, measures to improve bilateral military engagements, and the regional security situation, the ISPR stated.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in the war against terrorism, the statement added.

Admiral Ademir Sobrinho was presented with a guard of honour. Photo: ISPR

Earlier on his arrival at GHQ, the Chief of Staff also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada where a guard of honour was presented to him, said the ISPR.