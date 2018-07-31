Imran Khan to keep his hometown seat of Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will keep his hometown seat of NA-95 Mianwali, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.



Imran had promised the people of Mianwali that if successful he would keep this seat. The PTI chairman had won the seat with 162,499 votes with the PML-N’s Obaidullah Shadikhel coming in second.

Khan had made history when he bagged five National Assembly seats in the July 25 General Election. Apart from the Mianwali seat, Khan was successful on NA-53 Islamabad, NA-243 Karachi, NA-35 Bannu and NA-131 Lahore.

After Khan vacates these seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan will announce by-elections on them.

Following the election, PTI secured 116 seats in the National Assembly, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with 64 and Pakistan Peoples Party with 43.