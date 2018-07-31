New PM to take oath at President House: sources

ISLAMABAD: The 20th prime minister of Pakistan will take oath in President House, sources informed Geo News.



The chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, who is expected to become country's next premier, had expressed his wish to take oath at either Islamabad's D-Chowk or Parade Ground.

The source shared that the prime minister will take the oath in President House and the oath will be administered by President Mamnoon Hussain.

The oathtaking ceremony cannot be shifted to another location as per the wishes of anyone, adding that the ceremony will not be held anywhere else.

Earlier it was reported that Imran Khan has said that he will take oath as prime minister on August 11.

The party is working hard to woo independents and smaller parties to join its ranks as it lacks the number to form the government in Islamabad.

According to the final result issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI emerged as the single largest political party in the National Assembly with 116 members. The 342-member National Assembly has 60 women reserved seats and 10 for minorities.

The numerical strength of the PTI in the NA may be affected if four of its leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opted to retain their provincial assembly seats.

A political party is supposed to secure 137 seats of the National Assembly to get simple majority to form the government