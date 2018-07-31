Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

New PM to take oath at President House: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The 20th prime minister of Pakistan will take oath in President House, sources informed Geo News.

The chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, who is expected to become country's next premier, had expressed his wish to take oath at either Islamabad's D-Chowk or Parade Ground.

The source shared that the prime minister will take the oath in President House and the oath will be administered by President Mamnoon Hussain.

The oathtaking ceremony cannot be shifted to another location as per the wishes of anyone, adding that the ceremony will not be held anywhere else.

Earlier it was reported that Imran Khan has said that he will take oath as prime minister on August 11.

The party is working hard to woo independents and smaller parties to join its ranks as it lacks the number to form the government in Islamabad.

According to the final result issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI emerged as the single largest political party in the National Assembly with 116 members. The 342-member National Assembly has 60 women reserved seats and 10 for minorities.

The numerical strength of the PTI in the NA may be affected if four of its leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opted to retain their provincial assembly seats.

A political party is supposed to secure 137 seats of the National Assembly to get simple majority to form the government

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

Erdogan phones Shehbaz, vows to continue cooperation

 Updated 44 minutes ago
National cricketers arrive at Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan

National cricketers arrive at Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan

 Updated an hour ago
My statement on horse-trading were misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

My statement on horse-trading were misinterpreted, says Javed Miandad

 Updated an hour ago
Substandard material was used to build Askari Amusement Park ride: report

Substandard material was used to build Askari Amusement Park ride: report

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB summons Aleem khan in disproportionate assets case

NAB summons Aleem khan in disproportionate assets case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail from PIMS

Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail from PIMS

Updated 4 hours ago
MMA denies ECP claims of free and transparent polls: Fazl

MMA denies ECP claims of free and transparent polls: Fazl

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

Imran finalises Atif Khan’s name for CM KP

 Updated 6 hours ago
BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

BAP announces support for PTI in National Assembly

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM