AJK PM, PkMAP chief not allowed to meet Nawaz at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai were not allowed to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Thursday.



Achakzai had reached the jail along with Senator Usman Kakar to meet the deposed premier earlier today, however, they were both denied permission. The AJK PM was also not allowed to meet Nawaz despite Thursday being the allocated day for visitors at the jail.

Speaking to the media outside the jail, the PkMAP chief said, “I have been in Islamabad for the past two weeks and have been denied permission to meet Nawaz each time I have tried.”

“This is no way to treat a three-time prime minister,” he added.

“The Constitution grants permission to inmates to meet everyone,” Achakzai added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is en route to the jail to meet Nawaz, sources said.

According to sources, Shehbaz will discuss the PML-N's future course of action with Nawaz.

Other senior PML-N leaders, including Marriyam Aurangzeb, Abid Sher Ali, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Saad Rafique, have also arrived at Adiala jail to meet the former premier.

The accountability court had on July 6 sentenced Nawaz to 10 years, his daughter Maryam Nawaz to seven years and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar to one year in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

