PTI, allies have over 180 NA seats after BNP-M support, claims Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies have secured more than 180 seats in the National Assembly following successful coalition talks, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Thursday.



The Imran Khan-led PTI secured support from Balochistan Awami Party-Mengal on Wednesday, following which the party and its allies have crossed the 180 seats mark in the National Assembly, Chaudhry tweeted.

PTI has already claimed to have crossed the magical figure of 172 required to secure simple majority in the 342-seat National Assembly.

On Wednesday, BNP-M agreed to lend its support to the PTI in the National Assembly as the two signed a deal that Shah Mehmood Qureshi said would "strengthens viewpoints at the centre".

BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal said the two parties had inked "a historic agreement" after the PTI agreed to his party's demands to resolve the "missing persons" issue and implement the National Action Plan holistically.



Under the agreement between the two parties, the demographic identity of Balochistan will also be preserved whereas dams will be built to curb the risk of relocation.



The PTI had earlier said it crossed the magical figure of 172 NA seats with the help of its coalition partners including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and several independently elected members, who joined the PTI in the days following the July 25 general elections.