Top patriotic songs to put you into the Independence Day spirit

Songs which invoke feelings of patriotism in individuals have existed since centuries. Patriotic songs have always played a part in a nation’s culture and history, especially when it comes to celebration of national events.

As Pakistanis celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, let’s take a look at some patriotic songs which will make you fall in love with your country all over again.

'Dil Dil Pakistan'

This song was released in 1987, featuring Vital Signs, a band that connected youngsters with pop music at that time.

Junaid Jamshed contributed to the vocals and melody of this song. Ace music producer Rohail Hyatt handled synthesisers, drum machine, compositions and production. While Salman Ahmad was responsible for guitars, the Bass of this song was given by Shahzad Hassan.

Legendary director Shoaib Mansoor provided the lyrics and directed the song, whereas, the music of this song was composed by Nusrat Hussain.

'Mera Paighaam Pakistan'

This song was originally sung by Ahmed Rushdi in 1974, which was released by Radio Pakistan, but it got fame when Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan did a remake version in 1997.

Jamal-ud-din Aali wrote the lyrics of this song and the music was composed by Niaz Ahmed.

'Ye Watan Tumhara Hai'

King of ghazal Mehdi Hassan sung this song in 1979. The lyrics were written by Kaleem Usmani. This song has been sung by many others, but no one was able to beat the magic of Mehdi Hassan’s voice till date.

'Aye Watan Pyaarey Watan'

Ustaad Amanat Ali Khan sung this soulful patriotic song and composed it himself in 1970. The lyrics of this song were written by Karam Haidery.

A number of singers have given tribute to Ustaad Amanat Ali Khan by singing this song at multiple occasions.

'Is Parcham Kay Saaye Talay'

This song was released in 1975 in an Urdu film “Farz aur Maamta”. It was sung by Nayyara Noor and lip-synced by famous actress Shabnam.

This song was written by Kaleem Usmani and composed by Robin Ghosh.







