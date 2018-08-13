MQM-H's Afaq Ahmed retracts resignation

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) chief Afaq Ahmed has retracted his resignation as the party chief, a notification issued by the party Sunday night said.



According to the alert, Ahmed withdrew his resignation from the MQM-H upon the insistence of the relatives of the party's martyrs. He will address a press conference later today (Monday) to announce the plan of action for the future.



The notification mentioned that the insistence came not only from the relatives of the party's martyrs but the MQM-H members and workers as well. They had gathered at Ahmed's residence to convince him not to step down from leadership.