Celebrities share Independence Day greetings

Celebrities took to social media to show their love for the country this Independence Day.



Singer-songwriter and actor Fakhr-e-Alam was happy to share his first selfie in Naya Pakistan.

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed termed this Independence Day as the happiest in his lifetime.

One-half of the Hocane sisters was one of the first celebs to post her message on social media.

Load Wedding star Fahad Mustafa posted a simple picture of the Pakistan flag along with Youm e Azadi Mubarak.

Meanwhile, singer Ali Zafar blessed the country with good wishes.

Osman Khalid Butt addressed some important issues via his Twitter post.

Actor Adnan Sidiqqui wished the country a little differently with a mesmerising flute version of Yeh Watan Tumhara Hay Tum Ho Pasban Iss Kay.

Faysal Qureshi urged the nation to plant a tree.

Saba Qamar and Sajal Ali also wished the nation on its Independence Day.

Not to be left behind was Noori's Ali Hamza who tweeted his love for the country with lots of emojis.

Actor, director and everything in between Ahmed Ali Butt wished the country also.



