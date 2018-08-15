Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

LAHORE: Rafique Rajwana resigned from his post as governor of Punjab on Wednesday.



Speaking to reporters, Rajwana said he would return to his profession of being a lawyer after tendering his resignation.

Rajwana added that a new government had been formed and it should appoint the new governor of the province. He stressed that his decision was made after consultation with the party [PML-N] leadership.

Rajwana was appointed as the 36th governor of Punjab in 2015, replacing Chaudhry Sarwar. It is expected that Sarwar who is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominee would be appointed governor of the province.

Last month, Muhammad Zubair who was also affiliated with the PML-N stepped down from the post of Sindh governor.

