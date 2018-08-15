Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 15 2018
By
Web Desk

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 15, 2018

LAHORE: Rafique Rajwana resigned from his post as governor of Punjab on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Rajwana said he would return to his profession of being a lawyer after tendering his resignation.

Rajwana added that a new government had been formed and it should appoint the new governor of the province. He stressed that his decision was made after consultation with the party [PML-N] leadership.

Rajwana was appointed as the 36th governor of Punjab in 2015, replacing Chaudhry Sarwar. It is expected that Sarwar who is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominee would be appointed governor of the province. 

Last month, Muhammad Zubair who was also affiliated with the PML-N stepped down from the post of Sindh governor. 

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM