Video shows altercation between PTI leader, car showroom staff

KARACHI: In a video, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Mansoor Sheikh can be seen being beaten up during a scuffle in a car showroom in Karachi.

In a video obtained by Geo News, the scuffle can be seen inside a car showroom and PTI member Sheikh was seen being roughed up in front of his daughter.



The video also shows Sheikh’s daughter trying to rescue her father as the staff tore his clothes and slapped him.

The vandalised showroom with broken glass and chairs all over, can also be seen in the footage.

According to the police, the two parties were exchanging a car, which led to altercation.

The showroom staff said Sheikh arrived at the showroom with his guard and created a ruckus.

They also alleged Sheikh had the support of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir; however, the SSP has refuted the claims saying that he is not related to the incident in any way since the area where the alleged incident took place did not fall under his jurisdiction.

A similar case has been registered by the Motor Dealers Association against the said showroom owners, the police added.

Sheikh was PTI’s candidate from PS-104 constituency. He is the second PTI member this week to have been embroiled in a tussle after Imran Shah, who was caught on camera beating up a man.