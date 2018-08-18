PTI’s CM Punjab nominee Usman Buzdar owns assets worth Rs25 million

LAHORE: The asset details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee for the post of chief minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has been released.



According to details, Buzdar owns assets amounting to Rs25 million.

Buzdar who will be against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hamza Shehbaz, also owns 20 tolas of gold along with furniture worth Rs50,000.

Moreover, he also owns three tractors worth Rs2.4 million and two cars worth Rs3.6 million.

Buzdar who had clinched victory from the PP-286 (Dera Ghazi Khan) constituency, with 26,897 votes to his name, in the July 25 election also has accounts in four banks.

He also has three insurance policies.

Imran names Buzdar as CM Punjab nominee

On Friday, prime minister-elect Imran Khan had announced Buzdar's name as a candidate for the post of CM Punjab via a video message. Explaining his decision, the PTI chief had said: "Sardar Usman hails from the most impoverished area of Punjab. These people have no water, no electricity, no hospitals.

Thankful to Imran for nominating me: Buzdar

While speaking to Geo News earlier in the day Buzdar had said he was thankful to party chief Imran Khan for nominating him.

Buzdar said he had never dreamt that he would ever be given a chance to become CM Punjab.

The PTI nominee had added that he and his team would work in line with the law and that their performance would be unparalleled — much better than that of any CM in Pakistan's history.