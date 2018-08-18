UN Secretary-General congratulates PM Imran on assumption of office

United National Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Imran Khan on assuming the office of prime minister, tweeted the Government of Pakistan on Saturday.



“UN chief hopes for deepening UN-Pak cooperation in various fields including the world body’s flagship peacekeeping operations around the globe.”

‘Plenty for our two countries to work together on’

Also in a tweet on Saturday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was pleased to talk to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The UK and Pakistan share deep and important links. There is plenty for our two countries to work together on, not least increasing bilateral trade and mutual security issues," May tweeted.

A Downing Street spokesperson on the UK government's website said May and Khan had agreed to work together to build on the good relations between UK and Pakistan in a wide range of areas, including security cooperation, anti-corruption, and bilateral trade.

"Prime Minister Theresa May noted the importance of Pakistan delivering on its commitments to strengthen institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law, and to advance the rights of women and minorities. They looked forward to meeting in person soon," the spokesperson said.