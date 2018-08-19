PM Imran Khan to address nation today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Sunday, sources informed Geo News.



In his speech, the newly elected premier is expected to announce strategy and priorities of his government, as well as Pakistan's foreign policy.

The speech will be recorded at 6pm and broadcast on state television at 8pm, sources said.

On Saturday, Khan assumed charge of the office after taking oath as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan. He was administered the oath by President Mamnoon Hussain.



The prime minister has also approved a 20-member federal cabinet, which will be sworn in on Monday, a spokesman for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed on Saturday.

The cabinet will comprise 15 federal ministers and five advisers, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter.

PM Imran summons parliamentary meeting

Chaudhry also announced the newly elected PM has summoned a parliamentary meeting today.

Taking to Twitter he said, PTI allies and members of the senate have also been invited to the parliamentary meeting.

He added that discussion over the upcoming presidential elections and other important matters will take place in the meeting.



