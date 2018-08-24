Ranbir Kapoor opens up about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has responded to rumours regarding marriage plans with Alia Bhatt.



A few months ago, the couple made their relationship public and rumours have been doing the rounds regarding their marriage since.

However, during a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir said. “It’s [such rumours] all a part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there’s another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can’t be like, ‘Okay, I am 35 now, so it’s time to get married’. It should come to you and your partner naturally and you should both feel, ‘This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level’.”

“But right now there’s nothing like that. I haven’t decided on marriage yet,” he said.

The actor continued, “I have said this before: it’s very new right now, so it would be really presumptuous to say anything about it or judge it.”

Ranbir further said, “I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner.”

Regarding working with Alia in the upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir said, “I really hope that I have the opportunity in Brahmastra to make a great cinematic couple with Alia and do good work with her, because here is an actor who can add so much to you [as an artist]. So, I am very excited and looking forward to our creative collaboration.”