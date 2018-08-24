Major reshuffle in army hierarchy

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as the Chief of General Staff in a major reshuffle in the army hierarchy.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Raza replaced Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar who has been appointed as Commander 10 Corps (Rawalpindi).

Moreover, Lieutenant General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf has been appointed Commander 2 Corps (Multan), Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz as Commandar 5 Corps (Karachi), Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza as the inspector general for communications and information technology and Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar as the chairman for Heavy Industries Taxila.