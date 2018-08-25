10-year-old batting prodigy impresses at Qalandars' Faisalabad trials

Ten-year-old batting prodigy Ali Hasnain Badshah impressed at the Lahore Qalandars trials at Faisalabad. Photo: Geo News

FAISALABAD: A ten-year-old batting prodigy has impressed at the Lahore Qalandars' trials at Faisalabad.

Ali Hasnain Badshah who hails from Okara fulfilled his dream of playing cricket, after Qalandars' announced they will be taking the youngster under their wing.

Ali Hasnain Badshah waiting for his turn at the nets during the trials at Faisalabad. Photo: Geo news

Qalandars' CEO Rana Javed said, "He is good and confident and we will take him under our umbrella and provide him with proper training."

Speaking to Geo.tv, Qalandars' director of cricket Rana Javed said, there is no reason why this young boy cannot be trained to play for Pakistan.

“It will be a big failure of the system if the boy is not playing cricket for Pakistan in the next six or seven years," Javed said.

The 10-year-old was ecstatic with the support he had received from the Qalandars'.

Ali Hasnain Badshah batting in the nets. Photo: Geo News

"I am a huge fan of Hashim Amla and Brendon McCullum and want to be just like them," Badshah said.

He added, “I came here to show what I have and I am happy that everyone appreciated me."



“I want to play for Pakistan and I am hopeful that Lahore Qalandars' will provide me with the track to achieve my next dream,” he added.