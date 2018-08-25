Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai nominated as Balochistan governor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Saturday nominated Dr Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai as Balochistan governor, said a notification issued by the party.



The notification said that Dr Jogezai was nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier has officially nominated Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar as Sindh and Punjab governors respectively. Ismail will take oath of his office on August 27.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that its investigations in financial embezzlement cases on Dr Jogezai are in the final phase and its expected references will be soon filed against him.

NAB approved inquiry against the nominated Balochistan governor in 2015, the approval was given by anti-graft watchdog's executive board chaired by Chairman Qamar Zaman.

Dr Jogezai is accused of funds embezzlement in the official buying of medical equipment for Quetta's Kidney Centre as cheif executive of the medical facility.

The sources within PTI said that the party’s representative Shah Farman is being considered for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor. The party chief has not yet taken any decision in regards to the new Governor in Punjab.

