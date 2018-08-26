Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Aug 26 2018
Irfan bowls T20 cricket’s most economical spell

Sunday Aug 26, 2018

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan bowled the most economical four-over spell in the history of T20 cricket while playing for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League 2018.

The towering 36-year-old took two wickets and conceded just one run from his four overs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Bridgetown on Saturday. His record-breaking spell, however, was not enough as Tridents lost the match by six wickets.

Irfan bowled 23 dot balls before leaking a single off his 24th and final delivery, finishing with figures of 4-3-1-2. His victims included the swashbuckling hitters Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

His economy rate of 0.25 beat the previous four-over best of 0.5 bowled by Chris Morris for the Cape Cobras in South Africa’s Ram Slam in November 2014, and by Chanaka Welegedara for Tamil Union in Sri Lanka in April 2015.

