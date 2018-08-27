Pakistan to raise objections to Indian water projects on Chenab River

LAHORE: An Indian delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Tuesday to hold talks on the Pakal Dul and lower Kalnai projects, where India started to increase its water-holding capacity.



Pakistan is of the view that India has violated the Indus Waters Treaty by starting construction of reservoirs at a time when Pakistan is reeling from severe water shortage.

According to sources, a nine-member Indian delegation headed by Indian Water Commissioner P K Saxena will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow to hold talks over the matter. The Pakistani delegation is headed by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Meher Ali Shah.

Following meetings between the two parties, a joint notification would be issued.

The projects by India have been started on Chenab River, which violate the Indus Waters Treaty signed between the two countries, sources said.

Officials have confirmed that India wanted to place spillway of 1,000 megawatts of Pakal Dul Dam on Chenab River in Indian-occupied Kashmir, about 15 metres down against the permissible limit, which will give the country undue leverage of holding 11,000 acres of feet water in addition to allowed volume of water storage, The News reported.

India wanted to establish water storage capacity of 88,000 acre feet on Chenab River with the setting up of Pakal Dul Dam.

Pakal Dul Dam is a reservoir-based scheme currently under construction on river Marusudar, the main right bank tributary of Chenab River in Kishtwar tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, while lower Kalnai project is of 48 megawatts on another tributary of the river.