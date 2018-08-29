Pakistan objects to design of Indian hydropower projects on Chenab River

The second round of talks between Pakistani and Indian officials would be held on Thursday. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday objected to two controversial water storage and hydropower projects undertaken by India on Chenab River, in the first round of talks between the two countries over the violation of Indus Waters Treaty.



The first round of talks between officials of the two countries concluded in Lahore this evening.

Pakistani officials informed the Indian delegates that they had objections over the design of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower plants, demanding a reduction in height of Pakal Dul Dam by 5 metres.

They also demanded elevating gates of Pakal Dul spillway 40 metres further above the sea-level and clarifying the procedure of leaving water from the reservoir.

Since 2013, the two countries have held talks on these projects at least seven times. The second round of ongoing talks would be held on Thursday.

The nine-member Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Indian Water Commissioner PK Saxena, which reached Pakistan via Wagah border a day earlier.

The Pakistani delegation was headed by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Meher Ali Shah.

Pakistan´s Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah (right) shakes hands with Indian Indus Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena on his arrival for a meeting to discuss Indus Waters Treaty and other issues, after crossing Wagah Border in Pakistan on August 28. Photo: AFP

The projects undertaken by India on Chenab River violate the Indus Waters Treaty signed between the two countries.

Earlier, officials confirmed that India wanted to place spillway of 1,000 megawatts of Pakal Dul Dam on Chenab River in Indian-occupied Kashmir, about 15 metres down against the permissible limit, which will give the country undue leverage of holding 11,000 acres of feet water in addition to allowed volume of water storage, The News reported.

India wanted to establish water storage capacity of 88,000 acre feet on Chenab River with the setting up of Pakal Dul Dam.

Pakal Dul Dam is a reservoir-based scheme currently under construction on river Marusudar, the main right bank tributary of Chenab River in Kishtwar tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The lower Kalnai project is of 48 megawatts on another tributary of the river.