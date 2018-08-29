Amir Liaquat leaves PTI’s WhatsApp group

PTI MNA Hussain’s contention with the party has grown deeper/ file photo

KARACHI: Differences between parliamentarian Amir Liaquat Hussain and the party’s whose ticket he won under in the 2018 general election – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have intensified.



PTI Amir Liaquat expressed anger with the party over failure to invite him to a dinner hosted at the Governor House.

According to reports, Liaquat left a group comprising Sindh leaders of PTI over the issue.

Prior to leaving the WhatsApp group, Liaquat sent voice note in which he expressed anger towards Secretary Information Shehzada Qureshi calling on him to bring positive change. “You will not get the opportunity of winning so many seats. Do not be the reason to lose respect. Hurdles will be created in the future if you continue mistreatment of your own people” Liaquat was quoted as saying in the voice message.

PTI’s Karachi President Shamim Naqvi said there was no reason to be upset as there was no dinner hosted.

However, PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed said some people were saying such things over failure to get a ministry.

"Karachi voted for Imran Khan in both 2013's and 2018's general elections," Javed said while speaking to Geo News.

"Even if Imran Khan had nominated a pole instead of Aamir Liaquat, it would have won," he stressed.

When PTI presidential candidate Arif Alvi was asked about this issue he refrained to comment. "Only PTI Chairman Imran Khan can pass a statement on it," he said.

While Fawad Chaudhry also refrained to address the issue, saying "May Allah show us all the right path."