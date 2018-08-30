After Amir Liaquat, another PTI MNA voices grievances over party's treatment

Aftab Jehangir, who was elected as an MNA NA-252, claimed 'it does not matter whether it is Karachi or Islamabad, we have always been neglected'. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Another leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come forward lamenting the party’s lack of interest in the lawmakers from the metropolis.

Aftab Jehangir, who was elected as member of National Assembly from NA-252 Karachi West 5, claimed "it does not matter whether it is Karachi or Islamabad, we have always been neglected."

He added that regardless of whether it is a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) or a visit to the Idara Noor-e-Haq, "no one ever asks about us."



The MNA urged PTI’s presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi to look into the matter.

Aftab Jehangir, later in a video message, said that the vote was given on the basis of party Chairman Imran Khan’s vision.



He further said that if the party wants to approach any political party then the lawmakers should be taken into confidence.



Jehangir said that in his earlier audio message he had only addressed the leadership of PTI Karachi.



“I am not a part of any forward block,” Jehangir said, adding that he completely trusts the PTI Karachi chapter.



Jehangir had secured 21,065 votes defeating MQM-P’s Dr Abdul Qadir Khanzada who got 17,858 votes.

On Tuesday, Amir Liaquat Hussain, another PTI MNA from Karachi, had alleged that MNAs from Karachi were being sidelined.

Hussain had won from NA-245 constituency, bagging 56,615 votes against MQM-P's Dr Farooq Sattar.