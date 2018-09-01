What can we say in a country where chief justice conducts raids: Zardari

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said what can we say in a country where the chief justice conducts raids.



Responding to a question regarding Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s surprise visit to Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room, Zardari said, “What can we say in a country where the chief justice conducts raids.”

When asked by a reporter that he has reservations to the chief justice’s tours but not with alcohol being found in the PPP leader’s hospital room, Zardari said, “I just know that are thousands of cases pending before the SC which should also be pursued.”

Zardari was speaking to reporters outside a local banking court in Karachi where he had come to submit bail bonds after having secured interim bail in a money laundering case a day earlier.

The former president furnished bail bonds of Rs2 million and signed documents.

Outside the banking court, journalists once again asked Zardari why he had come to court in a car and not a helicopter.

To this, the former president responded, “Let’s see when I get it.”

When asked that helicopters have become ‘inexpensive’, the PPP co-chairman said, “Yes, I’m hearing that it costs Rs50-55.”

In response to a question about the presidential election, the former president said, “May be Maulana Fazl will withdraw from the contest.”