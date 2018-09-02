PML-N, JUI-F agree to not withdraw Fazl’s nomination for presidency

ISLAMABAD: The senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) agreed to not withdraw Maulana Fazlur Rehman from the presidential election.



The decision was made in a meeting held at the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif's Model Town residence.

In a press conference held after the meeting, Fazl urged the Pakistan Peoples Party to agree on the decision made by the joint opposition parties over his name for the slot as by not withdrawing its candidate the party is providing an opportunity to the PTI.

He said that by not withdrawing its candidate, PPP is giving the opportunity to PTI to have its president, adding that it paved way for Imran Khan to become prime minister by not voting in the leader of the house election.

In the meeting, Fazl and Shehbaz discussed future strategy regarding the upcoming presidential elections.



Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Akram Khan Durrani accompanied the JUI-F chief, while PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.

Fazl said that he has been nominated as presidential candidate by all opposition parties except the PPP.

"We will try to have consensus over a joint opposition candidate," he said.

The join opposition's candidate said that he has cordial relation with the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, and requested him to withdraw his candidacy for the unity of opposition parties.

"PPP should accept opposition's candidate today for to express unity among them," he said.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N leader said that the opposition will put its maximum effort for success in the presidential election.

"We will also reach to the political parties who have not agreed to support Fazl," the PML-N leader said.

According to sources, co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari is resolved to put across a strong case for the party’s nominee for opposition’s candidate for presidential election Aitzaz Ahsan.

The disagreement over presidential nominee amonmg the opposition members is yet to reach a breakthrough as PPP continues to maintain that the party won't take back Senator Ahsan's nomination.

A PPP delegation campaigning for the presidential election reached Lahore earlier today.

The delegation includes senior party members including former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Aitzaz Ahsan, Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The delegation will hold meetings with PPP’s MNAs and leaders of other parties in Lahore. It will later meet political leaders in the federal capital.

The presidential election will be held on September 4. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has named Arif Alvi as its candidate, while PPP’s candidate is Aitzaz Ahsan. Five parties of the opposition have selected JUI-F leader Rehman as their candidate for the election.

A divide in the opposition has improved the probability of victory of PTI’s candidate.