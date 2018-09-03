Muzaffarabad all set to host Qalandars' cricket tournament

MUZAFFARABAD: The picturesque stadium in Muzaffarabad is all set for the Lahore Qalandars’ player development program cricket tournament that kicks off on Tuesday.



Four teams — Kashmir Qalandars, KP Qalandars, Gilgit Qalandars and Pardesi Qalandars — will be in action during the three-day cricket festivity in the valley.

Kashmir Qalandars will take on new entrants Gilgit Qalandars in the opening match while Pardesi Qalandars — the team of Pakistani expats — will play against KP Qalandars in second match of the day.

PM Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider will formally inaugurate the tournament at a colourful ceremony.

Qalandars management is hopeful that the tournament in Muzaffarabad will help them achieve the dream of bringing top-level cricket to the valley.

“This is so beautiful stadium and it needs to host more and more matches. We are hopeful that with this effort we will be able to convey the message that Kashmir should also host top -level cricket [tournaments], including PSL,” said Rana Atif, CEO Lahore Qalandars.

The management has also offered incentives to the spectators who would come to stadium during the tournament.

“There are many surprises in waiting for the fans who will come to the stadium during the next three days in Muzaffarabad,” said Rana Sameen, CEO of Lahore Qalandars.