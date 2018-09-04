Pakistani dramas deteriorating, not reflective of society: PEMRA

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a statement has said that the quality of Pakistani dramas is ‘deteriorating’ every day.

The statement released Monday night read, “Themes of drama serials/ plots are quite bold and not reflective of majority of Pakistani society."

“Plots/ themes of Pakistani dramas are influenced by alien cultures/ societies, portraying fictional society,” it added.

The statement further said, “Besides unnecessary glamour, bold scenes are being shown in the dramas ignoring religious, social, cultural and ethical values of the country.”

The regulatory authority further said that it has been receiving numerous complaints from general public.

"Viewers are of the opinion that dramas are not depicting the true picture of Pakistani society. Indecent scenes//dialogues/extramarital relations, violence and exploitation are being glamourised ignoring ethical bindings of Pakistani society as well as Pemra laws,” it added.

Pemra called on all channels to “endure their corporate social responsibility and produce such content which is strictly in line with the Pakistani culture, standards of decency and Pemra laws”.

Writer-cum-actor Osman Khalid Butt criticised the "sweeping generalisation" and questioned what the "true picture of the Pakistani society is".



"Not every drama serial is meant to be watched with the family," Butt tweeted.



