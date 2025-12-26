Kylie Jenner's pal Jordyn engaged to Karl Anthony after Christmas eve proposal

Jordyn Woods has gotten engaged after her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns popped the question on Christmas Eve.

The couple announced their happy news in a joint post on Instagram. Captioning a post that featured multiple snaps including ones of Woods showing off her ring, Towns simply wrote: 'Merry Christmas.'

Meanwhile, Woods expressed her gratitude by writing, 'God thank you for everything.'

The athlete got down on one knee as he presented a shocked Woods-who is friends with Kylie Jenner-with a ring.

The massive emerald-cut diamond ring appeared to be more than 10 carats.

The couple's followers and celebrity pals rushed to the comments section to share their excitement at the news.

Most notably, Kylie Jenner was among the first to congratulate her friend, writing,'Jordyyyyyyyy.'

The model, 28, and the NBA star, 29, have been dating since May 2020 and purchased a $14million home together in Los Angeles.

They went public with their romance in May 2020.

This comes a year after it was revealed that Woods and Towns snapped up a new abode near her pal Jenner in LA's Hidden Hills enclave in 2024.

TMZ reported that the couple moved into the property, which is complete with seven bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

Woods and Towns were longtime friends before they got romantically involved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lovebirds celebrated their five-year anniversary on May 21.