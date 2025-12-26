Justin Bieber shares sweet Christmas message with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber got into Christmas spirit with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as he wished fans a merry Christmas.

The loved-up couple could be seen cosying up next to each other in a photo, donning winter wear and spending time outdoors.

The Beauty and a Beat singer, 31, added a hugging emoji in his caption as well as Santa Claus and a red heart in the caption, writing: 'MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BIEBERS.'

In the snapshot, both Justin and Hailey flashed big, and wide smiles.

This comes after the singer shared a series of reflective posts on Wednesday, December 24.

'Christmas time is that time to reflect and ask yourself what you really want. What truly fulfills?' Bieber wrote.

Reflecting on faith and forgiveness, Bieber shared, 'I’ve carried anger. I’ve asked God why. But Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain – not excusing what hurt me, but teaching me how not to become bitter.'

It also follows Justin sharing a sneak peak into into their family's holiday plans with Hailey, 29, and their 16-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.