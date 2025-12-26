Inside Lily Collins first Christmas celebration after becoming mother

Lily Collins is soaking in all the festive magic as she rings into her first Christmas after entering motherhood.

On Thursday, December 25, the Emily in Paris star marked the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Our lil Tove's first Christmas and we're feeling all the magic of the holidays," she wrote in the caption.

"Soaking in these moments in every way. Wishing you and yours the merriest Christmas and happiest holiday season…" the 36-year-old added alongside a series of photos, offering a sneak peek from the family of three’s first Christmas celebrations together.

For the unversed, Collins welcomed her first child, a daughter named Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogacy on January 31, with her husband director Charlie McDowell.

While the couple generally keeps their 10-month-old daughter’s face private on social media, they have shared glimpses of her from her first Christmas.

The social media carousel featured several photos of baby Tove playing with her new toys as she looked adorable in Christmassy pajamas and posing for a selfie with her mom and dad with a giant heart emoji covering her face for some privacy.

All the pictures of the toddler were taken from such an angle that either her face was away from the camera or is covered with some emoji.

Among other images, a picture of the actress and her film director husband sharing a kiss in the snow was also included in the post.