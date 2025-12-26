Brian McFadden reflects on leaving Westlife for Kerry Katona and family

Yhe Irish popstar was previously married to Atomic Kitten singer, Kerry Katona from 2002 to 2006

Brian McFadden has confessed that he 'probably would not have left' Westlife to spend more time with Kerry Katona in a bombshell interview.

For unversed, the Irish popstar was previously married to Atomic Kitten singer, Kerry Katona from 2002 to 2006 - and they share Molly and Lily-Sue.

In an interview that surfaced nearly ten months after the release of the BBC documentary Boybands Forever, Brian opened up about his mindset during his time in the music industry.

During a press conference with his bandmates, the singer reportedly revealed that he intended to leave the group to spend more time with Kerry and their children.

He told The i newspaper: 'If I was in a headspace like I am now, yeah, I probably wouldn't have left.

'But I can't change how my head was back then.'

It comes after the singer stepped out with his new wife, Danielle Parkinson and his daughters for Keith Duffy's Foundation Christmas Ball at the Mansion House in Dublin.