Jessica Alba reveals 'Fantastic Four' most 'dreadful' scene to shoot

Jessica Alba reflected on a scene from one of her iconic films that left her feeling 'humiliated'.

The 44-year-old pointed out the infamous bridge sequence from 2005's Fantastic Four where her character Sue Storm is forced to strip down in order to disappear from a crowd.

During her recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Friday, Alba recalled admitted the scene was her 'least favourite scene' from the film.

Variety reported Alba telling the attendees, "I thought that was awful."

"It was very humiliating in real life. I grew up with a pretty conservative family, and I am a pretty modest person. I dreaded that scene for weeks.

She further added confessing to having the trauma of filming that scene.

"I have a lot of whiplash from those days," Cash Warren's ex shared.

Despite the humiliation, Alba emphasized that she still admired Sue Storm as a character.

She described the Invisible Woman as 'maternal', 'very kind', and morally grounded.

Alba deemed Storm as the superhero who broke gender stereotypes at a time when women in action films were often portrayed as needing to be saved.

“[she was] not a pushover; she spoke her mind. No matter who you are, you can look up to her,” Alba said

Alba eventually stepped away from superhero films after Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007),

She directed her focus to her entrepreneurial career with The Honest Company.

The role of Sue Storm has been passed to Vanessa Kirby in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps.