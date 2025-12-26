Holly Ramsay counts down to wedding day with Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay appears to be excited to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Adam Peaty, in a sweet post shared by both of them.

The Olympic swimmer, 30, and the model, 25, are set to tie the knot at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Ahead of their big day, as the couple celebrated the festive season, they took to Instagram to share a sweet picture from a Christmas walk.

The pair appeared to be in their element as they strolled hand in hand. 'Last Christmas as a Miss,' Holly wrote over the sweet snap.

The outing comes after Adam's estranged parents were seen stepping out alone two days before their son's high-profile A-list wedding.

Their wedding has become the centre of controversy after it was revealed that the couple had banned Adam's family from celebrations, with his father reportedly not even invited to his stag do.

Adam's mother, Caroline was also reportedly not invited to her daughter-in-law's hen-party.