Tom Brady shares Christmas moment with 3 kids

Tom Brady celebrates Christmas with 3 kids

Tom Brady is soaking up the holiday season by spending meaningful time with his three children, sharing a heartwarming glimpse into their Christmas celebrations together.

The former NFL star posted a series of photos that showed him enjoying a festive getaway with his kids, marking a warm and family-focused holiday moment.

In one of the snaps, Brady is seen sitting on a boat with all three of his children, son Jack, 18, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays,” adding, “Sending our love always – The Bradys.”

Another post showed a thoughtful holiday gift from his children, reading, “Merry Christmas to the best dad! We love you!” Brady responded with a heartfelt caption of his own, writing, “Love My Angels.”

Source: Tom Brady/Instagram

The former quarterback also shared moments from Christmas Eve, including snapshots of himself and Jack enjoying a day on the golf course.

In one picture, Brady watched proudly as his son took a swing, writing, “Yessirrrr” over the photo.

The father-son outing took place at a scenic oceanside course, adding to the relaxed and joyful tone of the holiday.

Brady’s holiday celebration comes shortly after a busy fall that included time spent with his children in Michigan during Thanksgiving.

At the time, he reflected on the experience, calling it a special weekend filled with family, football, and tradition.

He also shared moments from a visit to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, where he watched his niece compete in volleyball.

Now retired from the NFL and working as a broadcaster, Brady appears to be embracing family time during the holidays, offering fans a warm and personal look at life beyond the football field.