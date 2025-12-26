Christine McGuinness opens up about 'scary' Christmas Eve hospital ordeal

The model, 37, shares Penelope as well as twin Leo, 12, and seven-year-old Felicity with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, 52

Christine McGuinness has given a fresh update on her daughter Penelope's wellbeing after she was rushed to hospital on Christmas Eve.

The model, 37, shares Penelope as well as twin Leo, 12, and seven-year-old Felicity with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, 52.

The TV presenter, and model shocked fans when they announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

Despite the split, the former couple decided to co-parent their three children and continue living together in the family home.

While assuring Penelope,12, is now okay and back home in time for Christmas, Christine shared the scary ordeal in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Christine wrote: 'Christmas Eve 6pm. A&E. Luckily, Thank God, my Penelope is ok. Please do not worry.

'Sending a big thank you to all of the doctors and nurses working over Christmas and looking after us, making sure we got home in time for Santa.'

She added: 'These last 24hrs have been eventful! With a flooded bathroom, last minute shopping, a visit to A&E, wrapping past midnight and remembering that Christmas looks different for everyone! 'However Christmas meets you this year, I hope there are small glimmers of joy in your day.

'Thinking of those who are alone or grieving, and celebrating those welcoming new love, new babies, and new dreams. Wishing you all a wonderful, magical, peaceful Christmas.'

Paddy later revealed that he and his ex-wife Christine were spending Christmas together for the sake of their three children.