Timothée Chalamet joins Kylie Jenner’s family Christmas tradition

Timothée Chalamet appeared to be more involved in his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s family than ever.

The couple marked a sweet new milestone in their relationship when the French-American actor was included in the the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s beloved holiday tradition on the very same day his highly anticipated movie Marty Supreme got released.

The Oscar nominee received a name tag of his own on the family’s elaborate Christmas gingerbread house.

On Christmas day, Atiana De La Hoya, stepdaughter of Travis Barker who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, took to her Instagram stories to offer a sneak peek on the famous family’s festive celebrations.

Among other photos, including her posing with stepbrother Landon Barker and sipping a martini, De La Hoya, 26, posted an image of the massive gingerbread display.

The impressive treat featured more than 20 names from the blended family including Timothee’s name spotted just above his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s, seemingly a nod to his place in her life.

De La Hoya’s name, meanwhile, is seen next to her stepdad and his wife, along with Barker’s other children Landon, Alabama and Rocky, whom he shares with Kourtney.

Kourtney’s children Mason, Reign and Penelope’s, whom she shares with Scott Disick, names were also present.

Fresh off a more “intimate” Christmas celebration for matriarch Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in November, the Kardashian-Jenners, known for their over-the-top holiday décor, did not disappoint this year.

The Dune star and Kylie unlocked this new couple goal hot on the heels of reports suggesting that "Timmy's been ‘Kardashian-ized.'"

An industry source, who's worked with him, told Page Six on Sunday, that "Both Timmy and Kylie are just into a different genre, the way they think about life and how they want to live. He has pretty lofty goals."

Earlier this month, Jenner, 28, served as Timothee’s stylish date at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme.

On December 8, the couple coordinated in matching orange outfits