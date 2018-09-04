Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan’s 16-member squad announced for Asia Cup

Tuesday Sep 04, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan’s 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq here on Tuesday.

The squad includes six fast bowlers.

  1. Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain)
  2. Fakhar Zaman
  3. Shoaib Malik
  4. Mohammad Amir
  5. Shadab Khan
  6. Imam ul Haq
  7. Shan Masood
  8. Babar Azam
  9. Asif Ali
  10. Haris Sohail
  11. Mohammad Nawaz
  12. Fahim Ashraf
  13. Hasan Ali
  14. Junaid Khan
  15. Usman Shinwari
  16. Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on September 16 and against India on September 19. The tournament will begin on 15 September with the final on 28 September.

This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

