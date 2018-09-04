Pakistan’s 16-member squad announced for Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq here on Tuesday.



The squad includes six fast bowlers.

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Shoaib Malik

Mohammad Amir

Shadab Khan

Imam ul Haq

Shan Masood

Babar Azam

Asif Ali

Haris Sohail

Mohammad Nawaz

Fahim Ashraf

Hasan Ali

Junaid Khan

Usman Shinwari

Shaheen Afridi



Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on September 16 and against India on September 19. The tournament will begin on 15 September with the final on 28 September.

This year's Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.