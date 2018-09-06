Players Development Programme: KP Qalandars, Kashmir Qalandars qualify for semi-finals

In second match of the day, skipper Salman Irshad helped his side Kashmir Qalandars beat Pardesi Qalandars convincingly to finish on top of group A. Photo: Lahore Qalandars 1

MUZAFFARABAD: The first stage of Lahore Qalandars’ player development program tournament concluded in Azad Kashmir with KP Qalandars and Kashmir Qalandars qualifying for the semi finals.



Hosts Kashmir outclassed Pardesi Qalandars in last match of group A to top the group with three wins in three games. KP Qalandars defeated Gilgit Qalandars in do or die match to confirm their berth in the final.

The first match on the last day of Cricket action in Muzaffarabad was played between KP Qalandars and Gilgit Qalandars which was a do or die for both the teams as both entered he middle with one win each.

Gilgit Qalandars, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, was restricted for 140 for 9 as Shahab of KP Qalandars took four wickets to stop the opponent from posting a good total.

Mehroz with 47 against his name was the highest scorer for debutant Gilgit. He got some support from Nadeem who scored 39.

In response Sajjad Ali Hashmi and Zeeshan Farooq added an unbeaten 118 runs for the second wicket partnership to help KP Qalandars reach the target with 20 balls remaining.

Sajjad smashed four sixes and stroked seven boundaries to score 71 off 53 deliveries and get his second man of the match award. Zeeshan 62 off 42 with the help of three sixes and seven fours.

Sajjad Hashmi said that he was happy to be receiving his second man of the match award in player development program.

“I’m satisfied with my performance and I’m looking forward to continue with this performance in second stage of the tournament,” Sajjad told Geo.

In second match of the day, skipper Salman Irshad helped his side Kashmir Qalandars beat Pardesi Qalandars convincingly to finish on top of group A.

Pardesis were restricted for 134 for 8 in 20 overs after they opted to bat first. Azeem Dar scored 42 while M Jamal added 31 runs to help their team post a respectable total. Salman Irshad claimed 4 wickets while Ehisham Sultan got three wickets to his credit.

In response, Kashmir reached the target for the loss of two wickets in 18th over. Yasir Khan top scored with 62 runs to his credit.

Kashmir Qalandars’ captain Salman Irshad said that he’s hopeful that his team will win the tournament.

“We are aiming to win it, not just semi finals but also the final. I want all the Kashmiri people come to cheer for us in Lahore,” said Irshad.

The group B matches of the tournament will be played from 9th to 11th September. Semi finals will be played on 12th while the final will be played on 13th September in Lahore: