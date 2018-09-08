By-polls to be held on one NA, nine provincial assembly seats in KP

By-elections on national and provincial assembly seats will be held countrywide on October 14. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released on Saturday the schedule for by-polls in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ECP, by-polls will be held on one National Assembly and nine provincial assembly seats.

By-polls will be held on NA-35 Bannu, PK-3 Swat, PK-7 Swat, PK-44 Swabi, PK-53 Mardan, PK-61 Nowshera, PK-78 Peshawar, PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan.

The number of registered users in KP according to the ECP are:

NA-35 Bannu has 582,785 registered voters

PK-3 Swat has 146,180 registered voters

PK-7 Swat has 155,719 registered voters

PK-44 Swabi has 202,601 registered voters

PK-53 Mardan has 153,352 registered voters

PK-61 Nowshera has 139,517 registered voters

PK-64 Nowshera has 160,728 registered voters

PK-78 Peshawar has 175,379 registered voters

PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan has 155,032 registered voters

PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan has 158,670 registered voters

