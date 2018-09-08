Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 08 2018
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's govt car snatched at gunpoint

Saturday Sep 08, 2018

KARACHI: Unidentified armed men on Saturday snatched away Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's official vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

The miscreants snatched the vehicle from Shahbaz Commercial in Karachi's posh Defence neighbourhood.

Akhtar's driver was the only one present in the car at the time of incident.

The Karachi mayor confirmed the incident and said he had submitted an request for filing of a first investigation report (FIR).

Meanwhile, the DIG South suspended SHO of Darakshan Police Station following the incident.

