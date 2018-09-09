Anti-encroachment drive resumed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Illegally constructed wedding halls and other setups were razed to the ground as anti-encroachment drive resumed in the federal capital Sunday.



State Minister for Affairs Shehryar Afridi visited one of the sites where the drive was under way — G-12 near Kashmir highway — and said the structures constructed with official approval will be bulldozed.

The drive was started by Capital Development Authority a day earlier, during which heavy machinery.

Similar drives are also expected to take place in Lahore and Karachi as well in the coming days.

The Lahore Development Authority has prepared a list of properties where the operation will take place.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced an anti-encroachment operation against land mafia and illegal encroachments across the province.

The chief minister had said the campaign will begin from affluent and influential people and no political pressure will be considered during the campaign.

He further said the operation will be done without discrimination, adding that it is imperative for the party to eradicate corruption and return the embezzled money.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with members of the provincial cabinet in Lahore, where he said that eliminating corruption from Punjab was the biggest challenge for them.

The premier had also directed Buzdar to immediately kick off a drive against encroachments and individuals involved in illegal occupation of public property. He promised complete assistance to the provincial government in this regard.