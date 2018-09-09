Student attacked, beaten by group in Multan varsity

MULTAN: A student was wounded in a clash between two rival groups of the Bahauddin Zakaria University in Multan on Sunday.



In a video available with Geo News, it can be seen that over 20 people thrashed a man, considered to be affiliated with the rival group, after entering into the boy's hostel in the varsity premises.

The student groups were in friction over matters related to the hostel from last one month and reports indicate that the brawl occurred last Monday.

In the video, it can be seen that the students were involved in the vandalism before their attack on the student.

University administration maintained that the inquiry over the incident will be launched from tomorrow, while Multan Police said that it would pursue legal action after a written complaint by the varsity.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of th incident and have summoned a report from the CPO Multan. The chief minister directed the authorities to take legal action against the responsible individuals.