Civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A civilian was martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.



"In continuation of violation of ceasefire understanding, Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted civilian population in Khanjar sector of LoC today," ISPR said.

A civilian identified as Guftar Hussain, 51, resident of village Jhamra, embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked mortar shelling of Indian troops, ISPR added.

Pakistan Army posts retaliated effectively and engaged enemy posts involved in unprovoked fire on innocent civilian population, ISPR further said.

Last week, Pakistan summoned Indian deputy high commissioner after a civilian was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC.

Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces, a Foreign Office statement read.

The statement added that a civilian, Abdur Rauf, was martyred in Indian forces firing in Kotkotera Sector along the LoC on September 4.