Who is stealing government cars in Karachi?

KARACHI: Investigation teams have claimed they have identified gangs involved in the theft of government cars in Karachi.



According to investigative authorities, one of the two groups involved in theft of state-owned cars in Karachi belongs to Khairpur.

Local operatives of the gangs take part in the snatchings, according to the officials probing the matter.

The snatched cars are kept in Karachi for two to three days. They are then transported out of the city through their original number plates.

Investigating officials have claimed that members of the car-snatching gang have been arrested in the past.

The metropolis has witnessed 64 incidents involving the theft of government vehicles in the past two years.

Reported incidents of car theft are on the rise in the city for some time now. On Saturday, unidentified armed men snatched Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's official vehicle at gunpoint.

The miscreants snatched the vehicle from Shahbaz Commercial in Karachi's posh Defence neighbourhood. Akhtar's driver was the only one present in the car at the time of incident.

The Karachi mayor confirmed the incident and said he had submitted a request to file a first investigation report (FIR). Meanwhile, the DIG South suspended SHO of Darakshan Police Station following the incident.