pakistan
Friday Sep 14 2018
NAB raids cardiovascular hospital in Karachi

Friday Sep 14, 2018

KARACHI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Friday conducted a raid at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

A five-member team of the accountability bureau examined records of NICVD's administration and OPD blocks, sources said.

The records were examined at the hospital's HR department, sources added.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar made surprise visits to three hospitals in Karachi, including NICVD.

Sharjeel Memon shifted to Karachi jail after CJP finds alcohol in hospital room

CJP paid surprise visits to rooms of political prisoners in various hospitals of Karachi

At NICVD, the chief justice had examined the room of Omni Group Chairperson Anwar Majeed, who is under trial in a money laundering case.

Justice Nisar had also visited the VIP ward of the hospital where Majeed's son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, was admitted.

