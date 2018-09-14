COAS, Turkish FM discuss evolving situation in Middle East

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister of Turkey Mr Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.



The COAS and Turkish foreign minister discussed relations between the two countries, regional security including the situation in the Middle East. Discussions were also held on the management of defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Mr Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. In a joint press conference following the meeting, Qureshi said Turkey and Pakistan wanted the best solution for Kashmir. He also stressed that Pakistan’s relations with Turkey were not restricted to a government level.