PM Imran pays tribute to CJ Nisar for initiating Dam campaign

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid tribute to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for initiating the campaign for Diamer Bhasha dam in the country.



PM Khan said that the water per capita availability in the country has dropped from approximately 5000 cubic metres to 1000 cubic metres per year, while addressing Diamer Bhasha Dam fundraising at the Governor House on Sunday.



The premier said that the government can not do water financing from the limited budget allocation.

PM Khan said that each year the government have to collect Rs30 billion every year to reach its target in the next five years.



“I am very much sure that we will meet all our targets as I can see that the nation has mobilised,” he added.

PM Khan promised the people present in the event to reforest Karachi. He said that the city is currently a concrete jungle and called it 'a heat trap'. "We will work to formulate and incorporate "Green Karachi".

The premier said that Governor Houses has exorbitant costs for the people of Pakistan.



"In a country where 43% of our children have stunted growth & millions out of school, how can we afford this ostentatious lifestyle?" he said.

The premier said that the federal government will address supply of water and transport in Karachi on an immediate basis & the construction of a Northern bypass to address traffic issues.

He said that the crime in the metropolis is a result of lack of justice.

"We need to uplift the poor and underprivileged. We have the Chinese model to emulate that moved 70 million people from the poverty line," he said.

PM Khan said that waste disposal is a huge issue for the city, adding that he is giving the Sindh government two more months to address the issue otherwise the federal government will take charge.

He appreciated that the target killing numbers are down in the city but the street crime is increasing in the city due to joblessness.

"A deprived class is turning to crime, we will address this immediately," he added.

The premier said that the federal government will give nationality to the Aghan and Bangladeshi refugees settled in the city from decades.

PM Khan announced to introduce a new masterplan for the city, adding that the city is seeing a haphazard development because it lacks a functional masterplan.