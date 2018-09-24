Four women killed in Khyber Agency landslide

LANDIKOTAL: Four women were killed after landslide fell on them in Khyber Agency.



According to Khasadar forces in the area, the women were collecting sand for renovation of a house in Mukhtar Khel area of Landikotal tehsil in Khyber Agency when landslide fell on them.

They were trapped under the debris and eventually died.

The deceased included a woman and her three daughters, whose bodies were pulled out by locals.

Landikotal is a tehsil situated in Khyber Agency on the tribal belt that has now been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The agency is situated close to Peshawar, the main metropolis of the province.

