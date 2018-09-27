Shahid Afridi 'disappointed' after Pakistan crashes out of Asia Cup

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi. Photo: File

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has expressed his disappointment at the national side after the green shirts crashed out of Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Afridi took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations Bangladesh. Disappointed by Pakistani team’s overall performance. Lacked attacking play of cricket in all fields. It is a young side who performed well in the last tournaments and set expectations high.”

“More focus on practice is needed for a stronger comeback,” Afridi added.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 37 runs in an all-important game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night with Mushfiqur Rahim’s scoring 99 to guide Bangladesh into the Asia Cup final.



The former skipper missed out on a century but still lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 12-3 to 239 all out in 49.5 overs before they kept Pakistan down to 202-9 in 50 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mashrafe Mortaza's team will now face defending champions India in the final in Dubai on Friday, with an opportunity to win the continental title for the first time.