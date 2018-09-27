PCB rejects ‘unfounded allegations’ by Steve Rixon

The former Australian wicket keeper, in an interview, had attacked PCB of being 'stupid' and having a 'lack of professionalism'-File Photo

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected a statement by former fielding coach Steve Rixon in which he had accused the PCB of being unprofessional.

The former Australian wicket keeper, in an interview, had attacked PCB of being "stupid" and having a "lack of professionalism", after quitting his post as the country's fielding coach.

In an official press release, the PCB has expressed disappointment at the statement saying that the body had enjoyed a cordial relationship with him.

“Mr Steve Rixon was a good coach who worked hard with the players and certainly helped improve team’s fielding in the last two years. It comes as a surprise to us that he made unfounded allegations against PCB,” the board said while “strongly refuting” the allegations made by him.

Meanwhile, a top official in PCB informed this correspondent on condition of anonymity that the former fielding coach had issues with living in Lahore.

“Basically, Steve had issues living in Lahore and the security who always had to travel with him. His main complaints were about having nothing to do in Lahore and that if he went anywhere he had to take a security guard,” said the official.

The official confirmed that PCB had offered him with all the terms he was asking for in his extension till the world cup.

It was further revealed that Rixon also wanted bonuses for all the bilateral series while the board already had a policy on this which it didn’t want to change for an individual.

On Steve’s complain about delay in payments, the official confirmed that all the payments were cleared after a process which usually takes time.

“Payments in PCB overall for the last year have been complicated because of audits and inquiries but nothing was done on purpose,” he added.