Imran Nazir set to mark his return to cricket

Imran Nazir was out of action for around five years after diagnosed with career-threatening arthritis. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Pakistan’s flamboyant opening batsman Imran Nazir is set to mark his return to the game after being signed by Lahore Qalandars for next month’s Abu Dhabi T20 Cup.



Imran was out of action for around five years after diagnosed with career-threatening arthritis, but he returned to nets earlier this year saying that he’s regained his fitness.

He will now be in action for Lahore Qalandars in six-team Abu Dhabi T20 Cup, which will be played from October 4 to 6.

“Imran Nazir is all set to make a comeback and bring his aggressive game forward representing Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T20; Imran is now a Qalandar,” announced Lahore Qalandars on its official Twitter account on Friday.

Lahore Qalandars from the Pakistan Super League, Yorkshire Vikings from the T20 Blast, Boost Defenders from the Shpageeza League in Afghanistan, Hobart Hurricanes from the Big Bash League and Titans from South Africa's Ram Slam will join a team from the UAE in the competition.

Imran Nazir said that he’s happy to be back in action and thankful to Lahore Qalandars for this opportunity.

“I’m happy to be back. I must say thanks to Allah for this return and also I’m thankful to Lahore Qalandars, it’s owner Rana Fawad and DCO Aqib Javed for giving me this opportunity,” the 36-year-old said.

“I will try to give my best and entertain my fans with best of my abilities during the tournament in Abu Dhabi.”

Imran has represented Pakistan in 8 Tests, 79 ODIs and 25 T20Is.